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WATCH: Australia soccer fans take over Walmart near Dallas Stadium

By
FOX 4
FIFA World Cup
Published July 3, 2026 8:34 PM CDT
Published July 3, 2026 8:34 PM CDT
World Cup 2026: Aussie fans take over Arlington Walmart
World Cup 2026: Aussie fans take over Arlington Walmart

World Cup 2026: Aussie fans take over Arlington Walmart

Ahead of their World Cup showdown against Egypt, Australia fans took over a Walmart in Arlington, Texas. Here are some of the best videos of the incident.

The Brief

    • Australian soccer fans were seen storming a Walmart located near Dallas Stadium before their team's match against Egypt on Friday.
    • Chants of "we're getting deported" were heard during the impromptu fan rally, one that looked to have over 100 people involved.
    • Australia lost to Egypt on Friday afternoon on penalty kicks, eliminating them from the World Cup.

ARLINGTON, Texas - A horde of Socceroo fans stormed an Arlington Walmart ahead of Australia's World Cup match on Friday at Dallas Stadium.

A Socceroo Walmart takeover

Videos of Australian soccer fans taking over a Walmart in Arlington went viral on Monday.

The Walmart is located across the street from where the Socceroos played a World Cup match on Friday against Egypt.

Plenty of chants were heard in the videos, ranging from "We're going to Walmart" as they entered the building to "We're getting deported" while exiting.

The Arlington Police Department got involved to break up the impromptu rally.

Australia lost to Egypt on Friday afternoon, ending their run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Source: Information in this story comes from social media videos.

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