Mansfield hosts Fourth of July drone and fireworks show

The Brief Mansfield's July 4 celebration is happening on Thursday night this year to avoid scheduling conflicts with weekend World Cup events. The show will feature a mix of fireworks and high-tech drones, including 50 specialized "pyro drones" that launch pyrotechnics from the air. The Skinner Sports Complex will be closed, but the public can view the display from the surrounding area, with the best viewing at the Fields at Station 63.



The finishing touches are being put on the fireworks shows across North Texas.

In Mansfield, a pretty dramatic show in the skies is in the works and it promises to awe the crowd, celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

Mansfield Rocks & Drone Show

What we know:

"Mansfield Rocks," the city of Mansfield’s July 4 celebration, is happening on Thursday this year because of World Cup events on Friday and Saturday nights.

It will begin shortly after dusk and feature drones followed by fireworks launched from the Mansfield Skinner Sports Complex.

The Sports Complex will be closed to the public, but residents can watch in the area around the complex or from the Vernon Newsom parking lot. The best viewing is said to be from the Fields at Station 63.

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Dig deeper:

North Texas-based drone show creator Sky Elements has three Fourth of July drone shows in the area this week. There was one on Wednesday in North Richland Hills. There will be another show in Irving on Friday.

The company said a lot goes into preparing the high-tech experience.

"Drone show setup is a tedious process but actually most of the work for tonight’s show has already been done. There have been hundreds of hours put into designing the animation of tonight’s show, so the crew here behind me setting up the drones is setting up the networking equipment to tell the drones what they need to do to perform tonight’s show," said Hayes Walsh with Sky Elements.

The Mansfield show will feature both regular drones and pyro drones, which have some amazing firepower.

"We have pyro drones, which are pyrotechnics mounted onto the drones themselves. So, tonight there are at least 400 drones with 50 pyro drones and what they do is add an extra factor to the drones. We like to say dialing it up to 11. It’s fantastic," Walsh said.