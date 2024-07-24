Woman murdered in 1984 identified; Texas authorities asking for info

article

A woman who was murdered in 1984 was just identified, according to Texas authorities.

Roberta Mumma's body was found in a remote area near Wizard Wells in Jack County, west of Fort Worth.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they used advanced forensic techniques and DNA analysis to identify Mumma based on her remains.

Investigators say her last known location before her death was in Tennessee.

Mumma was 25 at the time of her death.

Investigators obtained an older yearbook photo and used it to create an updated image at her age in hopes of generating leads on her murder.

The Jack County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are actively looking to solve the cold case.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about Mumma or her death to give them a call.

"The smallest detail could be crucial in solving this case and bringing closure to Roberta Mumma’s loved ones," wrote Texas DPS in a news release.