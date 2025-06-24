Woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting at Fort Worth apartment

article

The Brief A woman was shot and killed inside a Fort Worth apartment complex overnight Monday in what police are investigating as a suspected domestic incident. Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and she died at the scene. The suspect is not yet in custody, and authorities have not released details on the relationship between the victim and suspect.



A woman was shot and killed in what police believe may have been a domestic incident at a Fort Worth apartment complex overnight Monday.

Shooting on Sparrow Wood Lane in Fort Worth

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 6100 block of Sparrow Wood Lane about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a woman inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to her torso. She died at the scene.

Investigators found the victim and a suspect argued before the shooting. Several minutes later, witnesses heard a gunshot, and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect is not in custody, but homicide detectives are investigating.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the victim and suspect is unclear, though police suspect it was a domestic shooting. The identity of the victim has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.