Woman killed outside Dallas PetSmart after argument over not saying 'thank you'

An arrest affidavit for a shooting outside a PetSmart store in Dallas on Tuesday reveals the situation started when the victim opened the door for the suspect, and the suspect didn't thank her, according to a witness.

Fatal Lack of Gratitude

The backstory:

According to Dallas Police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Wheatland, in the Southeast Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

The victim, identified as Cecilia Simpson, was shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police arrived at the crime scene and spoke with witnesses and obtained surveillance videos.

Dig deeper:

The witness told police they were with the victim at Five Below in the same shopping center as PetSmart. While walking out of Five Below, the victim held the door open for the suspect, now identified as 22-year-old Keona Zachyua Hampton.

The victim, Simpson, became upset because Hampton did not thank her for holding the door. That is when Simpson and Hampton started arguing.

Simpson and the witness walked to their car and drove to PetSmart.

The affidavit says Hampton walked towards PetSmart.

The witness and Simpson went into the store and told employees they were being followed by Hampton. Hampton then entered the store and started arguing with the witness. Hampton then left the store and returned several minutes later.

Simpson and Hampton then started arguing, and they were asked to leave the store by employees.

While in the parking lot, Simpson and the witness were getting into their vehicle when Hampton allegedly threw a drink bottle at their vehicle.

Simpson walked to Hampton and continued to argue, which turned into a physical fight. The witness told police Simpson struck Hampton several times while yelling at her to leave her alone.

The witness stepped away from the fight and that is when Hampton allegedly took out a black and silver handgun and fired three times at Simpson. Simpson was shot and fell to the ground.

Surveillance Video Evidence

Surveillance video showed Hampton driving away from the location in a black Ford Five Hundred. Dallas Police went to the registered owner's driver's license address to conduct undercover surveillance. Officers saw Hampton on the balcony of an apartment. The suspect was still wearing the same clothing and appeared to match the person seen in the surveillance video.

Officers received cell phone video of the shooting. Police said the video showed the argument and several gunshots were heard as the person recording the video turned the phone. The suspect was seen quickly walking away from Simpson, who was lying on the ground. The suspect was seen in the video with a black and silver gun in her hands.

The Arrest

On Oct. 7, around 7:45 p.m., Dallas Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the black Ford Five Hundred.

Hampton was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

She waived her rights and confirmed she was arguing with Simpson and the witness, that she went into PetSmart twice and continued the argument. She said she threw the drink bottle at Simpson's car when she was about to leave, and that she fought with Simpson. Hampton said when the witness became involved in the fight, that is when she took out her gun and shot Simpson. She told police she was just trying to get Simpson away from her.

Hampton is booked into the Dallas County Jail. Her bond has not been set.