Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway.

Investigators say based on the evidence they believe the woman was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound.

The driver did not stop to try to help the woman, according to the department.

Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was not using a designated crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlington police say they have not been able to locate any witnesses or surveillance video of the incident. They believe the suspect's vehicle likely has visible damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Arlington Police 817-575-8601 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.