Woman killed by gunfire outside Dallas event center

A 24-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after being shot as two groups exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of an Oak Cliff event center.

Nikel Perkins was hit by the gunfire that rang out just before 3 a.m. in the Ledbetter Drive area, east of Interstate 35.

Investigators believe there was a fight during a holiday party in the event center that lead to the shooting outside, but police said Perkins was not involved in that.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department’s homicide unit at 214-671-4320 or orfrank.serra@dallascityhall.com.