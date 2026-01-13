Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Oak Cliff

article

The Brief A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog in Oak Cliff. Toni Hudson said a pit bull attacked her for about 10 minutes while walking down Marfa Avenue. Dallas Animal Services took possession of the dog after the attack.



A woman was left hospitalized after a dog attack last week in Oak Cliff.

A serious injury

What we know:

On the morning of Jan. 7, Toni Hudson’s life changed forever.

"I'm different. Now, you know, my face is different, my walk is different, the way I move is different," Hudson said. "My kids and them try to cheer them up, but they see me, and they just cry. You know what? I mean? It's hard."

Hudson said she was walking down Marfa Avenue when a neighbor’s pit bill attacked her.

"The dog was already trying to chase somebody else, and it turned around, and it grabbed my leg and it shook me down," Hudson continued. "That's when it bit my face, as you can see. It was almost to my neck, but I threw my hand up."

She said the attack lasted for about 10 minutes.

Help finally came when someone in a truck saw what was happening and started honking, alerting the dog’s owner, who Hudson said was in his yard.

"As he's trying to get the dog off of me, the dog is biting me harder, and when he hit the dog in the head, you know he's gonna attack. And that's when my finger, it snapped my finger all the way through and through," Hudson said.

And it was at that moment that Hudson was able to escape.

Road to recovery

What's next:

Hudson is still in the hospital facing a long recovery.

Dallas police confirmed they responded to the attack and Dallas Animal Services took possession of the dog.

Hudson wants something to happen, afraid of what could happen if the dog attacks again.

"There are kids who live across the street from this dog. What if one of them babies was in the street? They wouldn't have made it," she said.

Hudson is trying to raise money to help support her recovery.