Woman hurt in apparent road rage shooting in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating what may be a road rage shooting at Beach Street and Highway 121 on the northeast side of the city.

Police said a woman flashed her bright lights at an oncoming vehicle that had its bright lights on early Monday morning. She ended up being shot in the face.

The woman drove to a convenience store for help and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.