Woman hit by gunfire after argument spills out of Uptown Dallas bar

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Uptown
DALLAS - An innocent person was hit by gunfire in a shooting in Uptown Dallas early Tuesday morning.

The shots were fired after an argument inside the Harris House of Heroes bar spilled onto the street near McKinney Avenue and Hall Street.

A woman not involved in the argument was shot in the chest.

Police said she had just gotten off work and was in her car getting ready to leave. The car was parked in between the two people shooting at each other.

At least one bullet went through her car and hit her. Others shattered the windows of nearby businesses.

Police officers did not wait for an ambulance and rushed the woman to the hospital in a squad car. She is expected to recover.

Detectives are still gathering evidence and reviewing security video from the area.

So far no arrests have been made.