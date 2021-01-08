Woman given 17-year sentence after using Taser to rob 71-year-old woman in Burleson

article

A woman who used a Taser to rob a 71-year-old woman was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The victim was attacked in November of 2019, in a busy parking lot in Burleson.

She was getting out of her car, when Nakayla Wright shocked her in the back and stole her purse.

Her credit cards were used to buy hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

Wright pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

Two accomplices charged in the case are still awaiting trial.