Woman found fatally shot outside Fort Worth business
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m., outside a business on East Lancaster Avenue, near Chester Street.
Responding officers found a female who had been shot in the leg. Officers said she had lost a lot of blood and applied a tourniquet.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Police continuing to investigate.