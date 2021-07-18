Woman found fatally shot outside Fort Worth business

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m., outside a business on East Lancaster Avenue, near Chester Street.

Responding officers found a female who had been shot in the leg. Officers said she had lost a lot of blood and applied a tourniquet.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police continuing to investigate.