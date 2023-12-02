Woman critically injured after shooting in Fort Worth

article

A woman is in critical condition at a hospital following a shooting in Fort Worth Friday night.

Police said it happened just after 9:30 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Oakline Trail, near Sandy Lane and Brentwood Stair Road.

The victim was reportedly shot in the neck after an argument with her shooter.

She was rushed to a hospital, where police said "the outcome is critical."

Police said they have "partially" identified her alleged shooter, but released no further details.

No arrests have been made at this time.