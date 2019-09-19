Woman charged in connection with shooting at Fort Worth pee wee football game

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting at a Fort Worth pee wee football on Saturday.

Police say Chanita Holly was in an argument with other parents at the game, and then called her son to get a gun.

When he showed up, he started shooting.

One woman was shot in the leg and a 12-year-old was grazed by a bullet. Both are doing okay.

Holly is charged with terroristic threat in connection with the shooting.

Police are still searching for the shooter.