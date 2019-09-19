Woman charged in connection with shooting at Fort Worth pee wee football game
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting at a Fort Worth pee wee football on Saturday.
Police say Chanita Holly was in an argument with other parents at the game, and then called her son to get a gun.
When he showed up, he started shooting.
One woman was shot in the leg and a 12-year-old was grazed by a bullet. Both are doing okay.
Holly is charged with terroristic threat in connection with the shooting.
Police are still searching for the shooter.