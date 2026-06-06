Woman arrested after string of targeted early-morning shootings at Prosper home

article

The Brief A 20-year-old woman is in custody following three separate, early-morning drive-by shootings at a single Prosper home this week; no injuries were reported. Detectives are actively searching for two unidentified men and trying to locate two vehicles of interest: a white Audi hatchback and a newer blue Cadillac sedan. While police confirm the home was intentionally targeted, the motive is unknown, prompting authorities to flood the neighborhood with increased patrols and tactical resources.



A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and authorities are searching for additional suspects following a string of targeted, early-morning shootings at a North Texas home this week, police said Saturday.

Mariha Marie Bullock, 20, was taken into custody and booked into the Denton County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct, according to the Prosper Police Department.

What we know:

The targeted attacks happened in the 1100 block of Oakbrook Street in Prosper, a suburb north of Dallas. No injuries have been reported.

The first incident took place Thursday at about 1:30 a.m. when an individual driving a white Audi hatchback fired seven to eight handgun rounds into the home and a parked vehicle before running off. The initial shooting went unreported at the time. Video evidence revealed that the same vehicle returned roughly an hour later, firing about 10 more rounds at the same home. Officers responded to the second shooting, but the suspect had already left.

A third shooting happened early Saturday morning at around 1:20 a.m. Surveillance footage captured two unidentified suspects approaching the home on foot, with at least one opening fire and discharging about 12 rounds into the house.

Prosper police officers, with assistance from the Elm Ridge Police Department, quickly flooded the area and established a perimeter, resulting in Bullock's arrest. Additional charges may be filed against her as the investigation progresses.

What's next:

Detectives are actively searching for two more unidentified suspects described as black males between the ages of 20 and 30. One is approximately 6 feet tall and may go by the name "Daniel."

Law enforcement officials are also trying to locate two vehicles of interest associated with the incidents: the white Audi hatchback with an unknown license plate, and what appears to be a newer-model blue Cadillac sedan.

The Prosper Police Department, which is collaborating with regional partners including the Elm Ridge and Celina police departments, announced it has increased patrol resources and tactical assets in the neighborhood to address community concerns.

What you can do:

Neighbors are being asked to review doorbell, home security, or vehicle camera footage for any relevant images captured during the timeframes of the shootings.