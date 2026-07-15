Karmelo Anthony's legal team says off-record deal prevented teen from testifying in his defense

The Brief A new court filing alleges flaws in Karmelo Anthony's murder trial, and Anthony's lawyers are asking for a new trial. The filing states prosecutors reneged on an off-the-record deal that kept Anthony from testifying in his defense during the trial. Anthony was found guilty of the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in 2025, and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in early June.



Karmelo Anthony's legal team is arguing the entire process of his murder trial violated his constitutional rights, and are asking for a brand-new trial.

New Karmelo Anthony legal filing

What we know:

In a new legal filing, Karmelo Anthony's appellate lawyers are asking for a new trial after being found guilty of the murder of Austin Metcalf in early June.

The filing alleges Anthony's Sixth Amendment right to a public trial was violated by restricting access to the courtroom.

"The cumulative and practical effect of these provisions was to exclude members of the public from proceedings at every stage," the filing reads.

The filing also details why Anthony did not take the stand in his defense during the trial.

Defense lawyers said both sides had agreed to keep certain character and reputation evidence about Anthony, Metcalf, and Metcalf's brother away from the jury.

Defense attorney Mike Howard and Karmelo Anthony

The filing alleges prosecutors argued that protection would not apply if Anthony testified. Anthony's defense team was only given 10 minutes to decide whether Anthony would take the stand; they elected to keep Anthony from testifying.

Anthony's legal team has also accused Judge John Roach, who proceeded over the June trial, of acting inappropriately by defending the verdict after the trial.

The other side:

The Collin County District Attorney's Office denied the claims that Anthony's trial was unfair.

In a statement to FOX 4, the Collin County DA's Office said, "The entire prosecution team conducted this trial ethically and in full compliance with the court's rulings. We remain confident in that verdict and the fairness of the proceedings."

What they're saying:

"I certainly haven't seen a motion for a new trial, even in serious felony cases, that goes into the level of depth."

Bree West, a former Dallas County Assistant District Attorney who is not involved with the case, tells FOX 4's Casey Stegall the filing is strategic in questioning the fairness of the entire proceeding.

Bree West

"We're saying that there were fundamental flaws in the way that this trial happened that deserves a redo, right?" West said.

West pointed to the lack of time given to Anthony's defense to decide whether he should testify as key to the filing.

"I do think that it's really challenging that potentially a court decided that you have 10 minutes to make that level of decision when it has the potential of being life-altering."

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

A Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of first-degree murder in connection with 17-year-old Austin Metcalf's fatal stabbing on April 2, 2025.

Witnesses reported that Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife during a seating dispute during a regional track meet.

Anthony was a student at Centennial High School but was sitting under the Memorial High School tent. Metcalf reportedly told him to leave.

There was no evidence that the two young men knew each other.

Anthony has since been transported to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he was then transported to his unit of assignment at the Pack Unit near Navasota.

Evidence from the trial, including security and police body camera video, was released by a Collin County judge last month.

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What's next:

A new judge has been assigned to decide whether Judge Roach should be removed from post-trial proceedings.