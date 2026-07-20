North Texas soldier among two service members killed in Jordan drone strike

The Brief Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of North Texas, and 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii, were killed during Iranian missile and drone strikes in Jordan, bringing total U.S. military deaths in the conflict to 17. U.S. forces carried out a ninth straight night of counterstrikes over control of the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran retaliated with strikes against neighboring U.S. allies including Bahrain and Kuwait. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the military campaign, noting diplomatic options are currently unviable after Iranian leadership suspended an interim peace agreement.



A 19-year-old soldier from North Texas was among two service members killed in Jordan during recent Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks, raising the total U.S. military death toll in the conflict with Iran to 17.

US casualties in Iran war

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of North Texas (Source: 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs Office)

What we know:

The Defense Department on Monday identified the fallen soldiers as Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, and 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Both were supporting a U.S. mission against the Islamic State group when they were killed defending against the incoming Iranian strikes. A third American service member was killed over the weekend, though their name has not yet been released pending family notification.

The casualties come amid escalating hostilities across the Middle East. U.S. forces launched their ninth consecutive night of counterstrikes against Iranian targets as the two nations battle for control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded by striking U.S.-allied countries, including Bahrain and Kuwait, causing significant damage.

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Departing Joint Base Andrews for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the ongoing military operations prior to his flight.

What they're saying:

"The Straits of Hormuz are international waterways, and they continue to launch against ships in that international waterway," Rubio said. "Other countries should join us in this effort, but the United States is involved not just in protecting those ships, but in targeting the places that they use to launch these missiles and drones."

Rubio noted that while Washington remains open to diplomatic avenues, conditions are currently unviable as Iranian leaders declared an interim peace agreement suspended.