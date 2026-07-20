Parker County repeat child abuser sentenced for molestation cases

The Brief 36-year-old Darrell Eugene Read of Parker County was sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young child. The teenage victim, who Read was convicted of abusing in 2012 as a 9-month-old, testified the abuse happened in Texas and Arkansas over a six-year period. Read was also given a life sentence for indecency with a child by contact; he will serve both sentences consecutively.



A Parker County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty on multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

What we know:

On July 17, a Parker County jury found 36-year-old Darrell Eugene Read guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child by contact.

The jury sentenced Read to life in prison in both cases, which he will serve consecutively. Read was also given a $10,000 as part of his sentencing.

Read had previously been sentenced to four years in prison in 2012 after being found guilty of injury of a child. A 9-month-old child suffered bruises in multiple parts of her body in that investigation.

Court gavel. (Photo by MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) Expand

The victim, now a teenager, testified that Read sexually abused her in a home and motels in Parker County, as well as in Arkansas, over a period of six years.

Read testified in his defense, and had no explanation as to why the victim would make up her allegations.

The jury deliberated for two hours before delivering their verdict. They took 25 minutes to sentence Read to life in prison.

What they're saying:

"The jury’s verdicts ensure that a repeat child abuser will never again breathe free air," said District Attorney Jeff Swain. "His life sentence will be served without the possibility of parole, so he will never again have the opportunity to prey on an innocent child. We appreciate our jurors for listening to testimony that was very difficult to hear and for speaking out on behalf of our victim and the people of Parker County."