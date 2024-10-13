Woman admits to setting fire that killed man, 3 dogs in Northwest Dallas mobile home park, officials say

Image 1 of 10 ▼

A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a fire that killed a man and three dogs at a Northwest Dallas mobile home park on Saturday.

Dallas firefighters were called to Lombardy Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters first arrived, they saw flames coming from the back of one of the mobile homes and two vehicles.

The fire spread, damaging multiple mobile homes and four vehicles.

Fire crews later found the body of an adult man inside one of the homes.

Three dogs were also killed in the fire.

Investigators say a woman confessed to starting the fire behind one of the mobile homes.

She was arrested and charged with arson.

Her name is not being released at this time.