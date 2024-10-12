Man, 3 dogs killed in fire at Northwest Dallas mobile home park

article

One man and three dogs were killed in a fire at a mobile home park in Northwest Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to Lombardy Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters first arrived, they saw flames coming from the back of one of the mobile homes and two vehicles.

The fire spread, damaging a total of four mobile homes and four vehicles.

Fire crews later discovered the body of an adult man inside one of the homes.

Three dogs were also killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross was notified to help at least 11 people.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.



