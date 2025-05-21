Woman, 72, recovering after being shot 9 times while sleeping in Fort Worth home

The Brief A 72-year-old Fort Worth woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times while sleeping in her home early Friday. Her family says she was shot nine times, and the shooter remains at large with no known motive. Fort Worth police's gang unit and gun violence division are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.



A Fort Worth woman remains in the hospital after an apparent random shooting early Friday.

The 72-year-old's family say she was shot multiple times down her right side, sustaining gunshot wounds to her leg and her arms.

Shasta Trail Shooting

The Latest:

The woman had her fourth surgery on Wednesday, and is alert and talking. The family has faith the suspect will be caught.

Rod Smith is shocked and thankful his aunt is alive after he says she was shot nine times while sleeping inside her home.

Smith wanted to provide Fox 4 with an update on his aunt's condition, but his family doesn't want the 72-year-old identified since the shooter is still at large.

The backstory:

Video shows broken glass and bullet holes where someone shot into the woman's bedroom.

Nearby surveillance footage caught the gunfire echoing through the southwest Fort Worth neighborhood near Brookhaven Trail and Altamesa Boulevard.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday. The victim's grandson, who also lives there, is the one who called 911.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t provided a potential motive, nor have they said whether the home was specifically targeted.

Search for Fort Worth Shooter

What they're saying:

"Let's rally around, identify this person," said Rod Smith. "Get this person off the street so it doesn't happen to your auntie, your grandmother, your sister. I am willing to do that. I am willing to take that chance."

The family is searching for answers as to why the woman was shot.

"We don't understand why they went to her bedroom and her house," Smith said.

"It's hard to process. Just knowing she was shot, and the person she is," Smith continued. "Not in any trouble, not in any violent thing."

Fox 4 reached out to Fort Worth police on Wednesday for any updates on the case. Investigators say there have still been no arrests.

Smith is waiting by the phone for any updates, and remains by the side of his aunt as she recovers.

What's next:

The 72-year-old is scheduled for more surgeries. In the last update from the police, they did confirm both the Fort Worth gang unit is handling this investigation and detectives with the gun violence division are also involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Friday's shooting can contact the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222.