Woman injured in apparent random shooting while sleeping in Fort Worth home

The Brief Fort Worth police are seeking a shooter after a woman was shot multiple times in her home early Friday. Neighbors reported around 20 shots; the victim is hospitalized and expected to survive. The police gang unit is leading the investigation in the normally quiet Shasta Trail neighborhood.



A Fort Worth family is seeking answers after a woman was injured by gunshots while sleeping in her own home early Friday.

Fort Worth Shasta Trail shooting

What we know:

Gunfire echoed through a south Fort Worth neighborhood in the early morning hours on Friday.

Fort Worth police say the victim was shot multiple times inside her home on Shasta Trail by an unknown suspect, around 2:10 a.m. She remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

According to her grandson, they were both asleep when somebody shot through their side window.

On Friday afternoon, we could see broken glass and holes where he told us it had happened. Neighbors, meantime, are still trying to process it all.

What we don't know:

Fox 4 spoke with the victim’s grandson Friday off-camera. He said the family does not want to be identified right now, because the shooter has not been caught. Fort Worth police are also withholding the woman’s name.

What they're saying:

"We heard about 20 shots," said neighbor Mario Coleman. "We thought it was behind our house, so I called my other neighbor. I was like, ‘man, are you good?’ He was like, ‘yeah, I'm good.’"

The same, however, can not be said for the woman who lives just across the street from Coleman.

"I'm outraged," Coleman said. "That lady? She's sweet. She did nothing to nobody. She has been a good neighbor to me."

The neighbor said this type of incident is rare for their area.

"It's one of those neighborhoods where we don’t have any issues," Coleman said. "So, right now, for that to happen, everybody is on high alert."

What's next:

The Fort Worth Police Department says the gang unit will handle the investigation from here.

Detectives from the gun violence division are also on the case.