WNBA star becomes principal for the day at Dallas middle school

Middle schoolers at John Lewis Social Justice Academy in Dallas walked into their school Tuesday morning to find their principal replaced with a basketball star.

WNBA player Arike Ogunbawale from the Dallas Wings was the principal for the day. She shadowed the real principal around the halls, greeting students and learning more about the school.

Principal Sharron Jackson says having influential people visit the school has layers of opportunity.

"We're excited because we actually get to have discussions and make connections so sometimes it leads to something bigger and better," she said.

The Dallas Wings frequently partner with Dallas ISD schools as part of their community outreach efforts.