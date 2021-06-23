Expand / Collapse search

Witness IDs man accused of shooting pregnant woman in Dallas church parking lot

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Far Northeast Dallas
FOX 4
article

Zachary Leffall (Photo: Dallas County Jail)

DALLAS - A witness helped Dallas police catch the man they say shot a pregnant woman in a church parking lot last month.

Police say 31-year-old Zachary Leffall admitted he was involved in a shootout in Far Northeast Dallas.

Records show a witness picked Leffall out of a photo lineup. She told police a drug deal turned into a fight and then a shootout and Leffall accidentally shot a pregnant Victoria Omisore as she was leaving church.  

Omisore and the baby are fine, which doctors called a miracle.

Woman who delivered baby after being shot while leaving Dallas church introduces newborn, Marvelous

A pregnant woman shot in the abdomen during a gun battle as she left church is sharing her story of survival and introducing her newborn son.

MORE: Woman who delivered baby after being shot while leaving Dallas church introduces newborn, Marvelous

Leffall is charged with aggravated assault. 