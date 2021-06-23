Witness IDs man accused of shooting pregnant woman in Dallas church parking lot

article

A witness helped Dallas police catch the man they say shot a pregnant woman in a church parking lot last month.

Police say 31-year-old Zachary Leffall admitted he was involved in a shootout in Far Northeast Dallas.

Records show a witness picked Leffall out of a photo lineup. She told police a drug deal turned into a fight and then a shootout and Leffall accidentally shot a pregnant Victoria Omisore as she was leaving church.

Omisore and the baby are fine, which doctors called a miracle.

Leffall is charged with aggravated assault.