Grapevine-Colleyville ISD bus driver arrested for allegedly shooting neighbor

The Brief Grapevine-Colleyville ISD bus driver Shenkoru Meketa, 64, was arrested for allegedly shooting his neighbor on Thursday afternoon. The school district fired Meketa following his arrest for aggravated assault. Police have not yet released the victim's current condition or a potential motive for the shooting.



A Grapevine-Colleyville ISD bus driver was arrested for allegedly shooting his neighbor.

The shooting happened at his home on Thursday, prompting extra security measures at nearby schools.

Bus Driver Arrested

Shenkoru Sleshi Meketa

What we know:

Another neighbor was recording as 64-year-old Shenkoru Sleshi Meketa was taken into custody by police.

The video shows Meketa walking from the front of his home towards the officers who are giving him commands to get on the ground. He appears to comply by lying on his stomach. A group of officers then swarms in and handcuffs him.

What they're saying:

The neighbor who took the video said the takedown was a little jarring. She did not want FOX 4 to share her name.

"I have a friend on the street, so when I saw the police cars I immediately texted her saying, ‘What’s going on on your street?’ she said. "I saw the takedown, the gentleman arrested. I saw him walk out of his home with his hands up and hit the deck."

She didn’t know any details about what had happened at that point, but by the response she guessed it was something violent.

The backstory:

Police accused Meketa of shooting his neighbor on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Wilshire and Heritage Avenues in Grapevine.

He’s now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police did not provide any information about the motive for the shooting or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

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Grapevine-Colleyville ISD put six of its campuses in a "secure" mode because of the police activity, unaware that the shooting involved an off-duty bus driver.

In a letter to parents on Thursday night, the district confirmed that Meketa drove Bus 365. He was terminated based on the activities surrounding his arrest, the district said.