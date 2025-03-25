Wise County man sentenced to life for wife, 11-year-old daughter’s murders
WISE COUNTY, Texas - A Wise County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after his wife and 11-year-old daughter’s bodies were found in his garage.
Robert Morairity Sentenced
According to district court records, Robert Morairity pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Morairity also waived his right to an appeal.
Robert Morairity Arrested
In June of 2023, a family member contacted the Wise County Emergency Call Center saying he hadn’t seen or heard from his sister-in-law, Kimberly Kellam, or her 11-year-old daughter in several months.
Deputies went to the home the 42-year-old lived in with Morairity and her three children, but no one was there.
They grew increasingly concerned about Kellam’s well-being after realizing there was no trace of her on social media, and the most recent photo of her oldest daughter was from about nine months prior.
Investigators later located Morairity and his two other children, who had been living in hotels in Irving and Dallas.
Morairity first claimed he hadn’t seen his wife or oldest daughter in six months. He eventually admitted their bodies were inside the garage at their Wise County home.
He was taken to the home and showed investigators where the bodies were covered up by blankets and clothing.
Morairity was arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse, murder, and capital murder.
CPS took custody of his two surviving children.
