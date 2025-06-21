Wise County community rallies around 12-year-old injured in crash that killed 2 older siblings

article

The Brief A 12-year-old girl is expected to recover after a severe crash in Wise County that killed her two older siblings. The three siblings were in a pickup truck that pulled out in front of a Freightliner trailer on Highway 380. An online fundraiser has raised over $60,000 for the Christensen family, with community support being crucial.



Ella Christensen, the 12-year-old victim of a recent fatal crash in Wise County, is expected to recover. Tragically, she'll have to learn how to navigate life without her two older siblings.

The family's pastor at First Baptist Church in Decatur says the three siblings were heading to summer athletic training around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning when the crash happened.

Teens Killed in Wise County Crash

Texas DPS says they were called to a crash involving a pickup truck that 16-year-old Sofia Christensen was driving, with her 13-year-old brother Nolan in the passenger seat and Ella in the back.

The department says the Christensens' 1994 Ford F-150 pickup pulled out to cross Highway 380 from Private Road 4011 in front of a Freightliner trailer.

The Freightliner hit the pickup, then jackknifed and overturned, ending up in the median of Highway 380 in Decatur. The pickup slid off the road onto the shoulder.

Christensen siblings roadside memorial

Nolan died at the scene. Sofia later died at the hospital. Ella is still recovering in the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The driver of the Freightliner trailer, 33-year-old Jose Feliz Rodriguez, was treated for minor injuries.

What they're saying:

The family's pastor sat down with FOX 4 and shared how this tragedy has impacted the community, especially Sofia and Nolan's friends.

"In this moment, it's like time stopped. And the kids began to deal with (the idea) that life is so fragile and they need each other. And they need to genuinely care about each other, not get caught up with the petty things in life," said David Lowrie.

Community Gathers Around Family

An online fundraiser has already raised over $60,000 for the Christensen family.

Lowrie says the support from the community means everything to the family right now.