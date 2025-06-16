2 teens dead in Wise County crash with semi-truck
On June 16, 2025, at approximately 6:44 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a traffic crash on US Highway 380 at the intersection of County Road 4011.
What we know:
A preliminary investigation indicated that a 1994 blue Ford F-150 pulled out to cross I-IWW 380 from PR 4011 in front of a 2005 Freightliner towing a trailer.
The Freightliner hit the Ford pickup, then jack-knifed and overturned, ending up in the median of I-1 WY 380.
The Ford slid off the road onto the grass off the south shoulder.
Victims involved
The Ford Pickup's front passenger, 13-year-old Nolan Christensen, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver, 16-year-old Sofia Christensen, was transported to Medical City Denton where she succumbed to her injuries.
The rear passenger, 12-year-old Ella Christensen, was transported to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.
The driver of the Freightliner, 33-year-old Jose Feliz Rodriguez, was treated for minor injuries.
What's next:
This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.
The Source: Information was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.