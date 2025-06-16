2 teens dead in Wise County crash with semi-truck

article

The Brief Two teenagers were killed in a tragic two-vehicle crash on US Highway 380 in Denton County. The victims, 16-year-old Sofia Christensen and 13-year-old Nolan Christensen, were in a Ford F-150 struck by a Freightliner. The crash is currently under investigation, with no further details immediately available.



On June 16, 2025, at approximately 6:44 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a traffic crash on US Highway 380 at the intersection of County Road 4011.

What we know:

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 1994 blue Ford F-150 pulled out to cross I-IWW 380 from PR 4011 in front of a 2005 Freightliner towing a trailer.

The Freightliner hit the Ford pickup, then jack-knifed and overturned, ending up in the median of I-1 WY 380.

The Ford slid off the road onto the grass off the south shoulder.

Victims involved

The Ford Pickup's front passenger, 13-year-old Nolan Christensen, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, 16-year-old Sofia Christensen, was transported to Medical City Denton where she succumbed to her injuries.

The rear passenger, 12-year-old Ella Christensen, was transported to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.

The driver of the Freightliner, 33-year-old Jose Feliz Rodriguez, was treated for minor injuries.

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.