The Brief Icy roads and freezing conditions are impacting North Texas after the weekend winter storm. DPS urges Texans to stay off roads if possible and use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses. Drivers can track closures and conditions via DriveTexas and follow winter safety guidance.



As many parts of the state remain frozen and slick, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans that extreme cold, freezing rain, ice, and snow can pose significant hazards to drivers and pedestrians.

Most areas in North Texas are coated in a layer of ice, sleet and snow, and those conditions are reflected on DriveTexas. Those conditions are expected to remain until late in the morning on Tuesday.

FOX 4 is keeping track of road conditions Monday, as many North Texans return to work after a weekend winter storm.

North Texas Road Conditions - Monday, Jan. 25

7:45 a.m.: I-30 at E Loop

7:40 a.m.: LBJ at Marsh Lane

7:20 a.m.: Overall road conditions in Dallas

If you can stay home, please do. The roads are still pretty icy out there. Thankfully, most people are staying home, and there are no major accidents in the Dallas area at this moment.

7:10 a.m.: Trouble spots on I-30 and I-35E

7 a.m.: Hwy. 360 at Hwy. 183

6:15 a.m.: I-30 at Walton Walker Blvd. and Hwy. 67 at Red Bird Lane

6 a.m.: State Hwy. 114 in Grapevine

SH 114 in Grapevine is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. It was closed overnight in both directions due to "other conditions."

4:45 a.m.: Hwy. 360 at Hwy. 183

4:15 a.m.: Road conditions

Track Icy Road Conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

When driving on icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others when stopping. Do not use cruise control during poor driving conditions and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.

Safety officials tell Texans to be aware and approach bridges and overpasses slowly as ice can accumulate before drivers are able to see it on the roads. Drivers should also watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stoplight is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Safe driving protocols

What you can do:

Safety officials ask Texans to keep a well-stocked emergency kit with warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Here are some other tips to help you stay ahead of winter weather:

Use an all-hazards weather radio for up-to-date warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information.

Sign up for calls or texts from your local emergency notification system.

Insulate outside faucets and pipes near outer walls.

Make sure furnaces, heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are clean, well-ventilated and in good working condition.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from walls and combustible materials and make sure to turn them off when you're away or sleeping. (Also ensure that space heaters cannot tip over and that the cord is not damaged)

Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk.

Stock up on firewood and supplies, including canned goods, bottled water and medication.

Ensure your vehicle's safety by making sure doors and trunk locks are properly lubricated to prevent them from freezing. Also, check your vehicle’s battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure and tire tread.

Texas DPS also recommends individuals to check their vehicle's fluid levels and have a well-stocked emergency kit that includes warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Have a way to get updates

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.