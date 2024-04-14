Wings Over Cowtown air show delayed Sunday due to off-site incident

The 'Wings Over Cowtown' air show in Fort Worth was delayed on Sunday due to an offsite incident.

The Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, where the event was being held, said that local law enforcement and fire departments had to take "precautionary measures in response to a suspicious incident at a parking lot off-site."

No details have been given about the incident, but FOX 4 viewers say riders were forced off shuttle buses in the parking lot at Ridgemar Mall.

The base says that the situation was safely resolved, and the show was allowed to continue.

Crowds gathered to watch the show in Fort Worth, which included the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-16 Demo Team and Next Gen Eagles.