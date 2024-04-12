Blue Angels return to DFW for Wings Over Cowtown Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return to the Metroplex this weekend for the first time since 2020.

The squadron will perform Saturday and Sunday at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

It's part of the Wings Over Cowtown Air Show.

The Blue Angels are the headliners.

There are several other performers, including the F-16 Demo Team and Next Gen Eagles.

The show is free.

All parking passes on the base and for Ridgemar Mall have already been claimed.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first performances start each day at 11 a.m.

Learn more about the event here: https://www.navymwrfortworth.com/event/airshow