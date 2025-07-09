Over 120 pets flown to Fort Worth from Central Texas flood zone

The Brief Over 120 dogs and cats displaced by the Central Texas floods were flown to Fort Worth today by Wings of Rescue, a non-profit organization. The operation aims to create space in overwhelmed shelters near the flood zones, with pets going to North Texas shelters, foster care, and potentially Utah. The transportation of these animals comes as the Central Texas flood death toll has climbed to 118, with more than 170 people still missing.



More than 120 dogs and cats, displaced or impacted by devastating Central Texas floods, were flown to Fort Worth today to assist overwhelmed animal shelters in Kerr County and surrounding areas.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Wings of Rescue

What we know:

Wings of Rescue, a non-profit organization specializing in transporting pets from disaster zones, flew the animals to North Texas Wednesday. The flight originated in Central Texas, carrying dogs and cats from Kerrville and nearby communities. These transported pets were already in the shelter system before the floods swept through.

The operation's goal is to create temporary space in the already crowded Central Texas shelters, allowing them to house pets newly lost or displaced by the ongoing floods.

The animals that arrived Wednesday will be taken to shelters across North Texas, including the Humane Society of North Texas and the SPCA of Texas, as well as foster care networks. Any remaining pets not placed locally will then be flown to Utah. Wings of Rescue plans to conduct similar flights Thursday morning.

DONATE TO WINGS OF RESCUE

About Wings of Rescue

Wings of Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to transporting pets out of disaster zones and delivering supplies to overcrowded animal shelters.

Texas Flood Disaster

The backstory:

As of Wednesday, the death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas has climbed to 118. Across the state, more than 170 people are currently considered missing. Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed that the search efforts will continue until all missing people are found.