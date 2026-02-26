Wings could be on the hook for costs of building new Dallas practice facility

article

The Brief Delays on the construction of a new practice facility mean the Dallas Wings could be on the hook for some of the costs. The practice facility in Oak Cliff was due to open in 2026, but is a year behind schedule and over budget. Dallas City Council delayed a vote on approving public funding for the project.



What we know:

The practice facility in Oak Cliff was due to open this year, but is now a year behind schedule and $27 million dollars over budget.

Under the proposed agreement, the city would pay $57 million for the facility. This includes roughly $600,000 to cover delays.

Then, the team would act as the developer, covering more than $25 million to finish the project, bringing the total cost to over $80 million.

Dallas City Council members delayed another vote on the issue on Wednesday, agreeing to talk more in committee.

What they're saying:

Some council members are pushing for action, saying the city should hold up its end of the deal.

"It looks terrible for us, it’s causing problems for the team," Cara Mendelsohn of the Dallas City Council said. "And really, it’s just another notch in the belt of another failed real estate project that we have not delivered on time or on budget."

Dig deeper:

Issues building the new practice facility aren't the only problems the Wings are facing when it comes to their facilities.

The team agreed to leave College Park Center in Arlington to play in a renovated Dallas Memorial Auditorium by the start of the 2026 season.

Work on the arena will not be complete until spring 2028.