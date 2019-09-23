Winged wonder: Meet the butterfly from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’

The butterfly may just be the most complicated costume the design team has ever created for “The Masked Singer.”

“I’m flying high and ready to shake up the competition!” the masked contestant said.

The team sewed over 10,000 individual sequins by hand to make the costume really pop, but with all that extra detail, it can be difficult to navigate.

“My giant wings and antennas make it really difficult to move around. I bump into everything! I just pray I don’t fall over,” said the yet-to-be-unmasked singer.

Butterfly will be competing in the second season of “The Masked Singer” on FOX, set to premiere Wednesday, September 25.

“For season 2 we’re slightly taking a different approach, elevating our patterns, elevating our intricacies as far as detailing on all the costumes,” said costume designer Marina Toybina.

The mystery contestant may be dressed as a delicate creature, but that doesn’t mean butterfly won’t put up a fight. “I’m going to give my opponents butterflies in their stomachs. Are you ready to feel the butterfly effect?”

Watch the premiere of “The Masked Singer” on FOX, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.