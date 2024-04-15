Dallas ISD won't release Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting suspect's name

Dallas ISD is withholding the identity of the 17-year-old Wilmer Hutchins high school shooting suspect arrested for shooting and wounding another student in class on Friday.

However, the identities of 17-year-old suspects charged with a felony in Texas are routinely released by police departments because those suspects are not considered juveniles.

According to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, a juvenile is defined legally as a person who was at least 10 years old but not yet 17 at the time he or she committed a suspected crime.

The Dallas Police Department, who assisted Dallas ISD police, referred FOX 4’s questions about the school shooting suspect's identity to the DISD Police Department.

Featured article

But Dallas ISD says it is protecting the suspect's identity and not letting its police department release it because of student privacy laws.

Some students at Wilmer-Hutchins High walked out of class in protest over safety concerns.

There is also still no word on a possible motive for the shooting.