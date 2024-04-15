Expand / Collapse search

Dallas ISD won't release Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting suspect's name

Published  April 15, 2024 8:49pm CDT
Southeast Dallas
Wilmer Hutchins HS reopens after shooting in classroom

There will be extra police on the Wilmer Hutchins High School campus on Monday as students return to class. A student was arrested on Friday after shooting another student in the leg in a classroom.

DALLAS - Dallas ISD is withholding the identity of the 17-year-old Wilmer Hutchins high school shooting suspect arrested for shooting and wounding another student in class on Friday.

However, the identities of 17-year-old suspects charged with a felony in Texas are routinely released by police departments because those suspects are not considered juveniles.

According to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, a juvenile is defined legally as a person who was at least 10 years old but not yet 17 at the time he or she committed a suspected crime.

The Dallas Police Department, who assisted Dallas ISD police, referred FOX 4’s questions about the school shooting suspect's identity to the DISD Police Department.

But Dallas ISD says it is protecting the suspect's identity and not letting its police department release it because of student privacy laws.

Some students at Wilmer-Hutchins High walked out of class in protest over safety concerns. 

There is also still no word on a possible motive for the shooting.