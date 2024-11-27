Man charged with murdering father and brother in Newark stabbing

The Brief A 32-year-old man, identified as William Struble Jr., has been accused of stabbing and killing his father and brother in a Wise County home. Police discovered the three men in Newark when conducting a welfare check on Nov. 20. Officials believe the two victims had been dead for multiple days before they were discovered, according to the affidavit. Struble Jr. had multiple stab wounds but no serious injuries and has been arrested for the murders.



A man has been accused of murdering his father and brother in a home in Wise County.

Police conducted a welfare check at the house on Nov. 20 at 211 County Road 4874 in Newark, Texas. Officers received no response from inside the home but saw two vehicles in the driveway registered to the homeowners.

Police were told no one had heard from the men living there in three days, since Nov. 17. Officers entered the home to investigate and discovered two men dead and another man injured with multiple stab wounds.

The two deceased men were identified as 64-year-old William Struble and 29-year-old Martin Struble. The injured man, 32-year-old William Struble III, was identified as the victim's son and brother.

William Struble Jr. sustained fresh cuts to his wrist and neck, but his injuries were not life-threatening. It is unclear how he got the stab wounds.

Both victims had been stabbed multiple times and were found wrapped in bedding. According to an affidavit, the father’s body had been moved to another part of the house.

Police believe the victims had been dead for an extended period before the discovery.

William Struble Jr. was arrested and charged with the murders of his father and brother.

Court records show he had prior charges, including marijuana possession, failure to attend school, and failure to report a change of address.

No further information was released.