Sheriff's deputies discover 2 bodies, injured person inside Wise County home
NEWARK, Texas - Sheriff's deputies in Wise County are investigating after two people were found dead and another person injured inside a home.
Investigators discovered the bodies on Wednesday at a home off County Road 4874 in Newar on the north side of Eagle Mountain.
A person called the sheriff’s office who said they hadn't been in touch for several days with a person who lives there.
Once inside, deputies found two bodies and a third person who was injured but alive. They were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
It’s still unclear what happened or a possible motive, but the sheriff's office says it does not believe there is a continuing threat to the community.