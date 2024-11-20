Sheriff's deputies discover 2 bodies, injured person inside Wise County home

article

Sheriff's deputies in Wise County are investigating after two people were found dead and another person injured inside a home.

Investigators discovered the bodies on Wednesday at a home off County Road 4874 in Newar on the north side of Eagle Mountain.

A person called the sheriff’s office who said they hadn't been in touch for several days with a person who lives there.

Once inside, deputies found two bodies and a third person who was injured but alive. They were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It’s still unclear what happened or a possible motive, but the sheriff's office says it does not believe there is a continuing threat to the community.