Will North Texas lawmakers support larger stimulus checks for Americans in COVID-19 relief bill?

Lawmakers in North Texas have mixed feelings about the COVID-19 relief bill, both about the bill President Trump eventually signed and the larger checks.

The signing of the bill Sunday night put direct checks and extended unemployment benefits into motion, but there will be a delay in getting that money and those benefits out to Americans.

Meanwhile, Monday’s vote to increase the amount of money going directly to Americans could set up a showdown in the Senate.

The COVID-19 relief bill gives the $600 checks to most Americans, extends unemployment benefits, and gives an additional $300, weekly, for those who are unemployed.

Most Democrats had voted yes for that bill when it was passed by Congress.

But some Texas Republicans in the House and Senate voted no, including Ted Cruz, Collin County Representative Van Taylor, and Denton County Representative Michael Burgess.

It’s unclear how many Republicans will support the increase in direct payments to Americans.

If the measure passes through the House of Representatives, Republican senators will have to decide whether to appease President Trump’s demand, by doing something Democrats want, or sticking to the current crop of checks set to go out.

"They have an opportunity to stand by him when he is trying to do something that can actually help people," said Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Arlington). "So let’s see if they care about people during this pandemic. They have an opportunity to show if they care or not."

[REPORTER: "Do you think $2,000 is too much?"]

"We need to help the people who need help. There are Americans who lost their job...there are other Americans who have seen no change in their employment status. Their wages are the same, so we need to be targeted and specific to help those who need the help the most," responded Rep. Taylor (R-Plano).

Senators return to Washington Tuesday.

