Wild About Harry's closing Dallas location after 25 years

July 4th marks a bittersweet moment for one Dallas restaurant.

Sunday is the last day Wild About Harry's will be open near the corner of Knox and Travis Street.

It’s been a staple in the area for 25 years.

Harry, the restaurant’s namesake, passed away six years ago.

Harry's wife and daughter said the Fourth of July was his favorite day.

They said it’s a sad day for them and they'll miss the people the most.

"We see people that have been coming in and children who grew up in our store," Lana and Sydney Coley said. "Three or four generations, yeah."

"When my kids were born, he brought custard to the hospital for my wife. That’s how great of a man he was, that’s how great Harry’s is, and this is a wonderful day to celebrate Wild About Harry’s," customer Chris Yates said.

Harry's family said while this location is closing, they're determined to find a new home for the restaurant in the future.