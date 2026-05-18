Wife of Carrollton Korea Town shooting suspect arrested, allegedly aided shooter

The Brief The wife of a Carrollton man who committed two separate fatal shootings in early May was arrested on Monday in Minnesota. Police say 67-year-old Ae Son Han was present when 69-year-old Seung Ho Han committed the murders and aided him in committing the second homicide. The shootings left two people dead and three people injured after what Han described to police as business disagreements.



The wife of the Carrollton Korea Town shooting suspect has been arrested after police discovered she was present and aided her husband in committing the murders.

Carrollton shooter's wife arrested

An Son Han, 67

What's New:

Carrollton Police announced the arrest of 67-year-old Ae Son Han on Monday in connection to the fatal May 5 shootings near Korea Town.

Police said Han, the wife of 69-year-old suspect Seung Ho Han, was present when her husband committed the offenses and aided him in carrying out the second homicide.

Han was arrested in Minnesota and charged with murder. Carrollton PD is working to have her extradited back to Texas.

Korea Town shooting leaves 2 dead

The backstory:

The two shootings happened on May 5 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., leaving two people dead and three people hospitalized.

The first shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the K Towne Plaza at the intersection of State Highway 121 and West Hebron Parkway in Carrollton.

Carrollton Police said that 69-year-old Seung Ho Han began firing shots during a business meeting near the plaza. Police discovered four people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

One adult male was killed during the shooting, while two adult males and one adult female were hospitalized but are in stable condition.

Seung Ho Han, 69

At approximately 11:10, Carrollton Police were notified of a second shooting in the area in the 2700 block of Old Denton Road.

Officers discovered one deceased male inside an apartment, and the investigation revealed Han carried out both shootings.

Han was arrested a few miles away at another Asian market, H-Mart, just a few miles away on Old Denton Road in Korea Town after a short foot chase.

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Police say Han targeted the victims over a failed $75,000 business deal and a rent dispute involving his sushi restaurant and a Georgia property investment.

He told police he went to the H-Mart fish market to tell friends goodbye and planned to take his own life before being arrested.

Han now faces capital murder charges.