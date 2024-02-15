Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting: 2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody

Kansas City police are working to bring charges against suspects who opened fire during the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.

43-year-old radio DJ Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvin was killed, and 22 others were injured during the parade on Wednesday.

Half of those injured are 16 years old or younger.

On Thursday, we learned most of the children who were shot have already been released from the hospital.

Video from an overlook near Union Station shows the moment the shots were fired.

"Preliminary findings show there was no nexis to terrorism or home-grown extremism. This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," said Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves.

Graves said 3 suspects are in custody and two of them are juveniles.

Kansas City officials have not released the suspects' names.

Police have a 24-hour window to release the suspects or file charges.

Multiple weapons were recovered, but it is unclear what type.

Related article

Video from the parade showed a rifle near one of the suspects.

Chief Graves gave little information about the weapons.

"Minors should not be in possession of weapons," she said.

Children's Mercy Hospital treated 11 children; nine of them were shot.

The hospital says most were treated and released.

Other Kansas City hospitals treated injuries for broken bones as people ran for safety.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting falls on 6-year anniversary of Parkland shooting

This was the city's third Super Bowl celebration in five years. A reporter asked Mayor Quinton Lucas if he would reconsider such large events in the future.

"We had one last year without this incident. We had a Kansas City Royals parade where we had almost no arrests in 2015. I do think there is a gun violence challenge in this community and many others. This does not mean Kansas City will stop having major events. We will do all we can to make sure people are safe," Lucas replied.