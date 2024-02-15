Kansas City parade shooting: What we know, what we don't know

A shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade turned a massive party into a tragedy Wednesday, with one person killed and 21 others hurt amid the chaos.

A mother of two who was at the parade with several of her family members was shot in the stomach and died later in surgery, according to multiple reports. Video shows brave Chiefs fans reportedly tackling one of the suspects.

A day after the shooting at Union Station, here’s what we know and don’t know about the suspects, victims and motive that marred a city's celebration of back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Who are the victims in the Kansas City parade shooting?

Radio station KKFI said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that DJ Lisa Lopez, host of "Taste of Tejano," was killed in the shooting.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," KKFI said in a statement.

Lopez-Galvan, whose DJ name was "Lisa G," was an extrovert and devoted mother from a prominent Latino family in the area, said Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company. Izurieta said Lopez-Galvan had attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a die-hard Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

"She's the type of person who would jump in front of a bullet for anybody — that would be Lisa," Izurieta said.

Several reports say a second person has died, but police have not confirmed those reports.

Officials at one hospital said they were treating eight gunshot victims, two of them critically injured, and another four hurt in the chaos after the shooting. An official at a second hospital said they received one gunshot patient in critical condition. At a children’s hospital, an official said they were treating 12 patients from the celebration, including 11 children between 6 and 15, many with gunshot wounds. All were expected to recover.

Who are the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooters?

A man is detained by law enforcement following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Police said three people were detained in connection with the shooting, but their names and potential charges have not been released.

Videos on social media appear to show fans of the Kansas City Chiefs helping tackle at least one of the suspected gunmen.

Footage shared by Fantasy Fanatics on X (formerly Twitter) shows a distant person sprinting through the crowd before being pounced on by parade-goers. They hold the person down until, moments later, police arrive and take the person into custody.

Another video, shared by Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, shows a much closer view of the immediate aftermath of that scene.

"We tackled him," someone can be heard telling officers in that video. "When we tackled him, the gun came out."

"We're good, we're good," the officers respond as someone continues to yell, "Hey, hey, I got the guy!"

Police Chief Stacey Graves said she'd heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn’t confirm details.

What was the motive for the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting?

Police have not said what led to the shooting that left nearly two dozen people hurt.

They haven’t said whether it appeared to be random or targeted, only that three people were detained and firearms were recovered from the scene.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Authorities held two news conferences Wednesday to give updates, but so far no new briefings have been scheduled as of Thursday morning.

How did the Chiefs react?

According to The Kansas City Star, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid comforted terrified fans after the shooting, including a high school sophomore who had been separated from his friend.

"Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice," the teen told the news outlet, shortly before his voice broke and tears filled his eyes. "… He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything. He left to check on other people, I’m pretty sure."

Donna Kelce, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mom, returned to Union Station hours after the shooting. Donna Kelce rode in the victory parade with her son. She said the Chiefs were quickly removed from the area and taken to safety, The Star reports.

Several Chiefs players, including Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more, posted on social media about the shooting, as did the Chiefs organization and the NFL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.