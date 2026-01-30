Woman shot in White Settlement at same house involved in 2025 shooting

article

The Brief Several schools in White Settlement were placed in Secure after a woman was shot at a nearby house. Police say several young adult males in dark clothing were seen fleeing the scene. The victim has been transported to the hospital. The house of the alleged shooting is the same one that saw a shooting occur in June 2025. Police say a different woman was shot in the 2025 incident than in the current incident.



A woman has been transported to the hospital after being shot in a house in White Settlement, the same house that saw a different woman injured in a shooting last year.

What we know:

White Settlement police responded to a call in the 600 block of Meadow Park Drive in White Settlement in regard to a shooting.

One victim was transported to the hospital from the scene.

Police say they are looking for two to three young adult or teen males who fled the scene. They were wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

Witnesses say they saw them jump into a green car when fleeing the scene.

White Settlement police chief Christopher Cook says the active scene remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

We don't know the status of the victim.

What they're saying:

Two schools near the incident were placed in Secure during the incident.

"Liberty Elementary and Brewer Middle School were placed in Secure due to police activity in the area but are no longer. During a Secure, students and staff are brought into the building, and the outside doors are locked. Inside, school is conducted as usual," White Settlement ISD's Desiree Coyle said in an email to FOX 4.

The schools are no longer in Secure as of the writing of this article.

The backstory:

Police say the house involved in the incident is the same one that a teen was shot at in June 2025.

Featured article

A 17-year-old girl was shot three times during a meet-up in White Settlement during an illegal vape exchange, but survived.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Alejandro Carrasco Jr., who also accidentally shot himself in the foot during the incident.

Carrasco was apprehended at a nearby urgent care facility after being identified by the victim and a witness.