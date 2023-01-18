White Settlement Mayor Ronald White dies at age 79

article

The Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement is mourning the death of its mayor.

The city announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on its Facebook page.

White Settlement police identify man after teen girl found unconscious in bathroom of sporting goods store

In a post, the city said White was a long-time resident and servant of the White Settlement community.

"Mayor White was an advocate for advancing the City of White Settlement and his presence around the community and City Hall will be greatly missed," the city said.

White was in his third term as mayor.

He was 79.