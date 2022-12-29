White Settlement police looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in bathroom of sporting goods store

White Settlement police are looking for a person of interest after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the restroom of a sporting goods store.

Police say on Dec. 22 around 7:30 p.m. a man can be seen going into the bathroom of an Academy Sports and Outdoors about 30-40 seconds before the victim walks inside.

Two females inside the bathroom said they did not witness an assault, fighting or signs of a struggle.

A relative of the female victim says they entered the restroom to see their family member in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her.

When the relative began yelling at the man he ran out of the store.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

READ MORE: Sex offender dressed as woman allegedly took photos of women in restroom, pulled pepper ball gun at Hulen Mall

White Settlement police say they will not discuss the specifics of the medical condition due to family privacy.

Police investigators released a photo of the man and are asking for the public's help to identify him.

They say he is a man with his hair in a bun or ponytail, wearing a black jacket, jeans, white shoes and glasses.

White Settlement police say the person of interest was seen at the location recently, engaging in similar behavior.

They are asking anyone with information to call White Settlement police.