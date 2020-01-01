White Settlement church shooting victim remembered at funeral

Gov. Greg Abbott attended the funeral on Thursday for one of the victims from Sunday's deadly church shooting in White Settlement.

Richard White was married and had three children and seven grandchildren. Those who knew him said he was a loving, kind and selfless man.

The 67-year-old was also a member of the volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. So loved ones are not surprised that he died trying to stop an armed gunman and save others.

On Sunday, White tried to draw his own gun when the gunman opened fire on people inside the church during a service. He was killed before he could take a shot.

A visitation and funeral was held on Thursday, but was closed to the public. Those who would like to do something in his honor are asked to make a donation to Christ's Haven for Children.

Services for the second victim, Tony Wallace, have just been announced.

Wallace was a deacon and registered nurse. He was killed while serving communion.

He will be remembered on January 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Alta Mesa Church of Christ in Fort Worth.