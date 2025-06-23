Fleeing suspect crashes into White Settlement car wash

article

The Brief White Settlement police tried to stop a suspected drunken driver on Camp Bowie Boulevard on Sunday evening. The driver of the white SUV lost control and crashed into the corner of a car wash building. He tried to flee on foot but was arrested on multiple charges.



A suspected intoxicated driver who allegedly tried to flee from the police crashed into a car wash building in White Settlement.

What we know:

The crash happened on Sunday evening at the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Edgehill Road.

White Settlement police said someone flagged down an officer to let them know about a reckless driver on Cherry Lane.

The officer spotted the suspect’s white SUV and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

After a short pursuit, the driver lost control and crashed into the corner of the car wash building.

A suspected drunken driver crashed into a car wash building in White Settlement.

He tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured and arrested.

The suspect is now facing charges for evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing the scene of a crash causing property damage.

No one was injured.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s name and mugshot have not yet been released.