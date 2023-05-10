Expand / Collapse search

Police seek help identifying suspect who burglarized White Settlement business

Tarrant County
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - White Settlement police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

Few details have been released about the crime, but the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect burglarized a business along Highway 183 last month.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this case is asked to call Det. Page at 817-246-7070, extension 114, or email cpage@wspd.us.