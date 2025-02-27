White Settlement Boot Barn thief steals boots by hiding them in his pants

The Brief A husband-and-wife team were arrested after being accused of a theft ring targeting Boot Barn and Cavender's stores across North Texas. The man would hide up to four pairs of boots in his pants at a time and leave the store without paying. The couple is accused of stealing nearly $5,000 in boots from the White Settlement Boot Barn location.



A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts from Boot Barn and Cavender's Boot City stores across North Texas. The husband-and-wife team are believed to be involved in a retail theft ring and other family members are possibly involved.

White Settlement Boot Barn thefts

The White Settlement Police Department has been investigating multiple retail thefts over the past several weeks at the Boot Barn located in the 7600 block of I-30. Police believe the couple would steal the merchandise and other family members would sell it on Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators say in each case, the two were caught on surveillance cameras.

The woman would point to a pair of boots and the man would hide them in his pants. In some cases, he was able to hide up to four pairs of boots at a time.

Timeline:

On Feb. 16, the man walked outside the store with four pairs of boots hidden in his pants, removed the boots while inside their vehicle, then went back into the store five minutes later and hid another four pairs of boots inside his pants and left the store without paying. The eight pairs of boots were worth more than $3,500.

Then on Feb. 22, the man returned to the White Settlement Boot Barn and stole more boots, worth more than $1,000. Police say in that instance, he changed his appearance by shaving his beard.

On Feb. 23, the couple returned to the same Boot Barn, but the employees recognized them and called 911.

The couple quickly left the store before police arrived.

In the three offenses that occurred in White Settlement, the total value of stolen property was $4,875.

Theft ring arrests

On Feb. 25, the couple's license plate on their vehicle gave away their location. A license plate reader database showed the vehicle was spotted in the Northwest area of Fort Worth.

Investigators found the vehicle at a motel in north Fort Worth, off of I-35 and I-820.

The Fort Worth Police Department helped the White Settlement Police Department take both the man and woman into custody without incident.

There were multiple pairs of boots, ball caps and clothing that are believed to belong to Boot Barn and Cavender's inside the motel room.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Valentine Cardenas. He is charged with four counts of theft of property with two or more previous convictions. The charges are from White Settlement Police, Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The woman has been identified as 47-year-old Melissa Marez. She is charged with one count of theft of property from the White Settlement Police Department.

Both have bonded out of the Tarrant County jail.

Detectives are working with area departments to link additional offenses and charges to the suspects. The department has not ruled out the possibility of charging additional family members.

What they're saying:

"Deterring retail theft is an important priority for our department and these cases highlight the excellent work completed by our Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Unit," said Christopher Cook, Director of Public Safety. "Leveraging our license plate reader technology and other databases were crucial in assisting with the identification and apprehension of both suspects. We are also grateful for the collaboration and assistance from Boot Barn and the Fort Worth Police Department in these cases."