White Rock Lake water activities affected by Plano sewage spill

The city of Dallas has temporarily suspended all water activities at White Rock Lake because of a recent sewage spill in Plano.

Officials are monitoring the lake’s water quality. While they do that, all fishing, swimming, and boating are prohibited.

The decision came after 1.5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into White Rock Creek, which flows 12 miles south into White Rock Lake.

Officials with the city of Plano said a mechanical malfunction at a lift station near the President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway last Thursday caused the spillage.

Initially, they believed there was no environmental impact.

However, the Dallas Park and Recreation Department recorded elevated bacterial levels in the lake.

And locals have noticed.

"It’s very upsetting, very disturbing. There’s a part of the lake down there just over underneath the bridge that you can see the water is sort of greenish brown. It doesn’t smell very good. Yeah, it’s not a good thing," said Tom Alvardo, who lives near White Rock Lake.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it is investigating the spill.

It’s not clear yet whether fines will be issued as a result.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is also working to make repairs at the lift station that caused the spill. That could take up to two weeks.

In the meantime, temporary pumps are being used to bring the lift station back online.

Plano said its drinking water was not affected by the spill.